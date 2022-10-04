Free Crocs are up for grabs this week to celebrate 'Croctober': How you can snag a pair

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs.

Tens of thousands of pairs of Crocs will be given away as part of the "Free Pair For All" shoe giveaway, the company said in a news release. The daily giveaways will last until Friday, Oct. 7. To participate, you must join the Crocs Club – it's free – and opt in for emails.

Later in the month, Crocs Club members will have the first chance to get a new limited-edition Croc Day Clog. Members can buy the as-yet-unrevealed shoe on Oct. 20. The general public gets access on Oct. 21. (Croc Day is Oct. 23.)

Also later in October, Crocs plans an online event on the Roblox and Zepeto virtual world platforms. The company plans to release more information about that in the coming days.

Crocs come in a bunch of fun colors, making them a mood-boosting clog for those cold and dark days.

"Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand," said Heidi Cooley, Crocs' chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Crocs were first released in 2002 and the shoe brand got a resurgent bump during the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported record annual revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021, up 67% over 2020.

Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Luke Combs have collaborated on custom Crocs. And Crocs has teamed with food companies on shoes inspired by breakfast cereal, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

