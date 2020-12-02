Free Delivery Options To Get You Through This Holiday Season

front door with christmas wreath and packages.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely you’ll be doing more of your holiday shopping online, whether it’s for last-minute gifts or holiday dinner supplies. Fortunately, many retailers offer free delivery so you can get everything you need for the holidays without having to leave your home.

Take advantage of these retailers and services that offer free shipping, so you can shop safely without having to worry about extra fees. Just make sure to order your gifts soon so you get them on time.

Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get free delivery on everything from gifts to groceries. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of free shipping during the holiday season.

Millions of items are eligible for free two-day shipping, and some items are available for same-day shipping. You can also purchase daily essentials and groceries through Prime Now and get free two-hour delivery.

Even if you are not a Prime member — and don’t want to become one — you can get free shipping on eligible orders of at least $25.

Apple

Apple offers free next-day delivery on any in-stock Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV or Apple Watch. Free two-day delivery is available for almost any other Apple product.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more, as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Bonobos

Bonobos offers free shipping on all orders within the U.S. Returns and exchanges are also free.

Costco

Costco members get free, two-day delivery on orders of $75 or more. Note that this only applies to nonperishable food items and household supplies, but this free shipping perk can definitely come in handy when stocking up for the holiday season.

Dermstore

Dermstore

When you shop for beauty gifts at Dermstore, you’ll get free standard shipping on all orders of $35 or above. Standard shipping takes five to eight days or less.

Instacart

Although Instacart Express does charge a membership fee — $99 annually or $9.99 per month — you’ll get free delivery on all orders of $35 or more from a range of retailers and grocery stores; you can get nearly everything on your holiday shopping list brought right to your door. Stores and grocers available for delivery via Instacart include Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Costco, CVS and Albertsons.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean offers free standard shipping and handling on orders of $50 or more within the U.S. The delivery time with standard shipping is three to six business days.

MAC Cosmetics

There’s no purchase minimum to enjoy MAC Cosmetics’ free standard shipping. Standard shipping takes four to six business days for delivery, so place orders by Dec. 17, 3 p.m. EST to guarantee delivery by Christmas.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus offers free standard shipping on all orders. Estimated delivery with this option is three to five business days after shipping.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom offers free shipping and returns to anywhere in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you may be eligible for free two-day shipping.

Ray-Ban

Shipping is free for Ray-Ban’s standard frames. Frames will arrive within five business days with the free shipping option.

ShopRunner members get free two-day shipping and free returns at over 100 retailers, including Bloomingdale’s, Kiehl’s and American Eagle Outfitters.

If you have an American Express credit card, Mastercard, Chase Card or are a PayPal member, you may qualify for a free ShopRunner membership. If none of the above applies to you, you can still get three months free by signing up for the service with your email address. After the trial period, an annual membership costs $79.

Staples

For a limited time, Staples is offering free next-day delivery on all items with no minimum purchase requirements.

Sunglass Hut

If you’re doing some last-minute gift shopping, consider picking out some frames from Sunglass Hut. The retailer offers free two-day shipping on every order.

Target

Target offers free two-day shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more. Target RedCard holders also get free shipping on certain items that don’t meet the $35 minimum requirement.

Thrive Market

Keep your pantry full of healthy food this holiday season via grocery delivery service Thrive Market. Members get free shipping on all orders over $49.

Membership costs $59.95 a year, but you can get a full refund within 30 days of signing up if you are not satisfied.

Walmart+ members get free unlimited delivery on groceries, gifts and other holiday supplies. Membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year, but you can try it free for 15 days.

Nonmembers can also enjoy free two-day delivery on millions of items with orders of $35 or more.

Zappos

Zappos offers free standard shipping on all orders — there are no minimums or exclusions.

