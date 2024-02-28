Free English classes to be offered by the Literacy Coalition, Midland County Public Library

Feb. 27—MIDLAND — Are you ready to learn English, or take the next step in your career? The Literacy Coalition and the Midland County Public Library will begin to offer English as a Second Language classes starting March 4 at the Downtown Municipal Library, 301 W Missouri Ave., Midland. The classes will take place Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with some Saturdays also.

These classes are free and offered to help you learn and improve your English. Classes start in March and go through May 2024. Call the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin at 432-685-0428 extension 3 to register. A placement test will be required to enroll in the class. You will receive a certificate upon completion of the class.

For more information, please contact Katelyn Lipham at [email protected].