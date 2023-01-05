Free event Saturday to help with Affordable Care signup

Are you in need of health insurance? There is still time to sign up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

A free community event will be held Saturday at the Lawton Community Center, 1225 Lawton St. in Akron from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Counselors will be on hand to help assist with enrollment.

A free event on Jan. 7, 2023 can help with signups for the Affordable Care Act before the Jan. 15 deadline.

The deadline for enrolling in an Affordable Care Act health plan for Jan. 1 coverage was Dec. 15. But the next deadline is January 15. If you sign up by Jan 15 (and pay your first month's premium, if any), your health insurance will start on February 1.

If you miss this deadline, you may have to wait until Open Enrollment next November.

The event is sponsored by AxessPointe Community Health Centers and Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio (UHCan). Call 614-505-9460 with questions.

Akron Beacon Journal