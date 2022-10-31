The ribbon-cutting ceremony years ago for the YWCA. It'll be the site for a free family law clinic on Saturday.

The YWCA, Anderson County Family Justice Center, and Legal Aid Society are hosting a free family law legal clinic.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oak Ridge YWCA, 1660 Oak Ridge.

The Legal Aid Society and local attorneys will be available at the clinic to provide free legal advice on several family law issues, including divorce, custody, child support, adoptions, and domestic violence. Any services at the clinic are free. No registration is required, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Free family law legal clinic set Saturday