Free First Day Hike at Bullards Beach State Park

Dec. 29—The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with America's State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1.

Information about the hike is below:

—The 2-mile roundtrip hike is on Pearl's Trail and hikers will learn about the flora, fauna, and fungi of the area on their way to the beach.

—The hike starts at 1 p.m. and begins at the campground amphitheater. Park in designated parking area only.

—The hike is on loose sand, dunes, boardwalks and limited packed surfaces. Bicycles and strollers are not advised.

—Friendly dogs are welcome on six-foot leashes.

—Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

—Contact the park office at 541-347-2209 for more information.

If you have questions about access or to request any reasonable accommodations needed for your participation, please contact Park Ranger Joe Plouff, 541-260-4944. Requests must be submitted at least three days prior to January 1.

The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.