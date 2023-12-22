Free food boxes will be offered at some Sacramento elementary schools. Here’s what to know

(FOX40.COM) — As schools are closed for winter break, the Sacramento City Unified School District will give out boxes filled with groceries at five of its campuses.

The district’s Nutrition Services Department is partnering with the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services to ensure families can access food while schools are closed.

According to the district, the curbside food distribution events will take place at the following campuses on Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

•Abraham Lincoln Elementary

•Earl Warren Elementary

•Oak Ridge Elementary

•Washington Elementary

•Woodbine Elementary

The food distribution events will operate on a first-come and first-serve basis.

The free food boxes are available to all SCUSD families but are not limited to them. The Sacramento Public Library will also be contributing a free book inside every pantry box.

