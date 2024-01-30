Free gun lock boxes will soon be distributed in Marion County. Here's where to get them

Free gun lock boxes will be distributed next week in Indianapolis in an effort by community groups to curb the rising number of children in the city being accidentally shot.

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition will give out the free lock boxes (one per household) at its headquarters just west of downtown, at 1375 West 16th St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5-9. No ID is required.

The giveaway comes on the heels of a 7-year-old boy accidentally shooting himself late Monday afternoon. Police reported the boy was awake and breathing when they responded to the home in the 9000 block of Granville Court on the east side of Indianapolis. How the boy got ahold of the gun remains under investigation, police said Tuesday. No charges have been announced in the case.

'100% preventable': Indiana kids killed by unsecured guns hits record. Would new laws help?

The shooting is the latest case of a young child getting ahold of a firearm and pulling the trigger, injuring either themselves or another person. Indianapolis police have investigated a significant increase in these shootings. In the first six months of last year, the city recorded three times as many accidental shootings as the year prior. A quarter of those cases involved minors, police reported.

Legislation has been proposed this session addressing firearm storage. House Bill 1325 if passed would allow prosecutors to charge a person with neglect if they’re caring for a dependent who obtains an unsecured, loaded firearm in their home or car and causes injury or death. The bill, authored by law enforcement officer Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, has not been heard in committee.

Gun locks are available at all Indianapolis public library branches.

