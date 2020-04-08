Free HCSS Trucking Software Eliminates Paper Truck Tickets at No Cost During COVID-19 Crisis

HCSS partners with Command Alkon to freely provide safer trucking operations through June 30

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep the construction industry moving during COVID-19, HCSS is waiving the charge for its HCSS Trucking software. Companies who sign up for free HCSS Trucking can completely eliminate the handling and hassle of paper truck tickets at no cost through June 30.

The solution, which provides less person-to-person contact and more effective tracking of loads and tons of material, such as asphalt, aggregates, and dirt, is perfect for companies that are trying to keep their people safe while improving their efficiency in this lean time. Moving to electronic ticketing is especially critical for companies operating in states with new guidance, such as Alabama Department of Transportation's recent ban on accepting any paper tickets as materials are delivered.

HCSS' completely free option gives ticket takers and foremen the option to download the ticket taker app and log every truck that comes on-site, along with any quantity and cost code information, plus take and store photos of tickets to eliminate the need for paper tickets.

Drivers can also download the HCSS smartphone app to indicate load and dump events, as well as other information, and record an event when their phone GPS enters a geofence.

The HCSS partnership with Command Alkon also takes advantage of its free offer of the Connex platform; when used together, the tools allow companies to automate both their material and truck tickets for free until July 1.

Organizations that wish to further automate can add optional low-cost Bluetooth beacons and "Loadbots" (load-tracking robots) to collect data even where no human being is present, such as dump sites, dangerous high-traffic areas, or inside the cab of a loader or paving machine. The software remains free, and only if they wish to use these fully automated options would companies pay the small fee to purchase the hardware from HCSS.

This no-cost HCSS Trucking offer is just one way that HCSS has mobilized to help the heavy construction industry continue to operate efficiently and effectively in uncertain times. The company has also added eight COVID-19 safety meetings and two inspection forms in both English and Spanish to their HCSS Safety product and will be providing these resources free to the industry to help keep workers healthy.

For more information about the HCSS Trucking offer, visit https://www.hcss.com/products/trucking-for-free/.

--

Media Contact

Sara McPherson

Email: sara.mcpherson@hcss.com

Phone: (325) 669-6602

ABOUT HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

Related Images

hcss-trucking-free-for-covid-19.jpg

HCSS Trucking Free for COVID-19 Crisis

Screenshot of HCSS Trucking, a trucking e-ticket software for tracking load and dump events and eliminating paper truck tickets.

Related Links

HCSS Website

HCSS Trucking

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-hcss-trucking-software-eliminates-paper-truck-tickets-at-no-cost-during-covid-19-crisis-301037198.html

SOURCE HCSS