Free health screenings provided at inaugural Multicultural Women's Health Fair

Streamers are leaving Kick en masse in protest of the platform’s lack of safety guidelines, after a prominent creator streamed an encounter with a sex worker without informing her that there were other people present. “It sucks to see a platform stand behind someone who clearly doesn’t respect sex workers or their safety,” Rachel, a streamer known as TheFoodieWaifu, told TechCrunch. Paul Denino, a creator also known as Ice Poseidon, streamed the encounter on September 21.