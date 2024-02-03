EMMET COUNTY — The Friendship Centers of Emmet County are offering free hearing tests for persons aged 55 and older.

Audiologist Adam Wong from Little Traverse Hearing will be conducting the tests. If you have been experiencing hearing loss, make an appointment to get your hearing checked. Appointments are necessary for this free service.

The first hearing tests will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Petoskey Friendship Center, 1322 Anderson Road. Call (231) 347-3211 to make an appointment.

The Friendship Centers also host free hearing aid service and cleaning clinics every month. Upcoming clinics are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Petoskey Friendship Center and at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the Huber Senior Center.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, seniors are encouraged to attend lunch and stay for a presentation to learn about different types of hearing loss, their causes and practical solutions. Also discussed will be the latest in hearing aids and hearing aid maintenance and care. Lunch is served at noon and the presentation takes place at 1 p.m. Lunch is available to those aged 60 and older for a minimum suggested donation of $3 per person. Those under 60 and accompanying a senior may purchase a lunch pass for $5.

Additional health services are offered free through Friendship Centers of Emmet County, Council on Aging, include blood pressure screenings, eyeglass clinics and support groups. For more information about these services, visit emmetcoa.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Free hearing tests offered at Friendship Centers of Emmet County