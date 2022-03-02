Free help available for people who represent themselves in Washington County civil court

John Doe Smith successfully used the new Maryland Court Help Center recently to file a motion on his own without hiring an attorney.

He sat at the computer terminal set up in the Washington County Circuit Court Law Library, selected the form for the motion he wanted to file and followed the prompts on the screen that enabled him to include all the information the judge would need to make a decision.

“This is pretty easy,” he said as he typed answers to questions about things such as his name, case number and why he wanted to appear in court by video. “It’s not a complex thing.”

When he finished, John Doe Smith — actually Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson — had produced a professional-looking, real court document at no cost.

Wilson tried out the system himself under the alias last week as a demonstration ahead of a yet-to-be-scheduled ceremonial grand opening.

Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson uses one of two kiosks in the Washington County Law Library in Hagerstown, which now offers Maryland Court Help.

“This is going to make the judge’s life much easier, too, because it’s going to have all the appropriate information in a legible, well-organized form by helping an unrepresented litigant do it right the first time,” Wilson said.

"I think the hardest thing is the lengthy password, because you have to put that in exactly as it's typed," he said with a laugh. "But beyond that it's self-explanatory."

Additionally, court scheduling will be smoother since documents with the correct information will indicate how much time should be set aside for a particular case, he said.

There are two terminals set up in the law library, each with a sheaf of clear instructions on how to use them.

Users can also chat via keyboard or put on a headset for an audio or video call with an attorney who won't represent them in court, but will guide them through the process of representing themselves.

A video with information about the court system plays on a constant loop on the television attached to the wall between the terminals.

Court forms are available at the Washington County Law Library in Hagerstown as part of Maryland Court Help.

According to the Maryland Courts website, the Help Center at https://mdcourts.gov/courthelp offers assistance with landlord/tenant and family law matters, small and large claims, expungement and shielding of records, consumer matters, domestic violence/peace orders, return of property and foreclosures.

Help Center lawyers assist people with understanding, completing and filing court documents and preparing for court or mediation proceedings, according to the website.

A mobile app is available at the website to help connect people with legal help on their smartphones or tablets.

Washington County's Help Center isn't complete — one wall still needs a little paint, and some furniture isn't set up yet — but it's already open for business.

"We have had at least one person video conferencing with an attorney," Circuit Court Administrator Kristen Grossnickle said. "He was successful and we didn't hear any complaints."

She added that the attorney involved said the process went smoothly.

Wilson said the only criminal matters the system can be used for are requests for expungement of records or filing a motion to appear via video for a criminal proceeding.

The system is available at the courthouse on Summit Avenue in Hagerstown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Previously, people representing themselves approached court clerks, who can't give legal advice, to ask what to do and were directed to forms they had to fill out themselves.

"Now we have given another tool to the courthouse staff to help people without running afoul of any rules of ethics," Wilson said.

Other jurisdictions around the state already had Help Centers, and Wilson made establishing one here a priority when he was named administrative judge in the fall of 2021 to replace retiring Administrative Judge Daniel P. Dwyer.

The local district court is also slated to get a smaller version, Wilson said.

The Help Centers are a service of the Maryland Judiciary and the content is reviewed for accuracy by its Court Access Committee, which Wilson chairs.

"We want the courts to be as accessible as possible, and this is one way to do it," he said.

Wilson said because his focus was on criminal law as a prosecutor prior to becoming a judge, he didn't realize how many civil cases such as divorce and child custody were being heard with the litigants representing themselves.

He said in some cases the judges might not have gotten all the information needed "because, through no fault of their own – the (self-represented) litigant doesn't understand the legal system.

"This is one way to help ensure that a (self-represented) litigant can file something on their own with some confidence that they understand what they're doing and that the court will get the information it needs to make the best ruling possible," Wilson said.

