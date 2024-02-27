Free high school for adults could be coming to Rockford's North Towne Mall

Rockford could utilize $600,000 worth of its federal American Rescue Plan allocation to help Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois establish the first Excel Center in Illinois, offering free high school classes to adults.

It would be located in a portion of North Towne Mall, 808 W. Riverside Blvd. where Goodwill holds a five-year lease with an option for another five years. The high school for adults would provide diplomas while encouraging students to seek dual college credit and workforce credentials. The program will offer child care and support services to help students succeed.

"Students at the Excel Center earn a state-recognized high school diploma, just like a traditional school, but at an accelerated pace and with added support," according to information from Goodwill Industries. "Every student is supported by a dedicated life coach who ensures students have access to all the resources they need to be successful, while also providing motivation and guidance to achieve their goals."

Members of the city's Planning & Development Committee on Monday recommended approval of the proposal to the full City Council.

The money would come from the $3.2 million that is left from the city's $54 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rockford also is considering a plan to spend up to $795,000 of the remaining funds to buy the 28,000-square-foot Hart Interim Library building as the new home of the Rockford Family Peace Center when the library moves to its new building on Wyman Street this spring.

It is anticipated that the Excel Center in Rockford will serve 300 students a year who will take anywhere from eight weeks to two years to earn a diploma depending on individual needs. It is expected to open in 2025.

City funding would defray the cost of an estimated $2 million renovation. There are 37 similar Goodwill Industries adult high schools around the United States.

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said although there are many programs offering a general equivalency diploma this program is different because it would give graduates a state-recognized high school diploma.

"They have been providing GED training, but this is an Excel Center which is new," Cagnoni said. "This is a huge step forward in providing high school diplomas to our residents."

