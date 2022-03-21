Free High-Speed Internet Available To Some Edina Residents

EDINA, MN — Edina is using some of its federal coronavirus-relief funding to help connect thousands of residents to high-speed internet.

More than 100 residents are already receiving service through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, with the city set to spend up to $500,000 of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

That money could support high-speed internet access for up to 2,100 households until the end of 2022, officials said.

Anyone who lives in Edina’s affordable housing units can apply for the program, as well as Edina residents who are at least 18 and have a household income that does not exceed 80 percent of Hennepin County’s median income, officials said.



Household Income Limits



1 person: $58,800

2 people: $67,200

3 people: $75,600

4 people: $83,290

5 people: $90,640

6 people: $97,360

7 people: $104,080

8 people: $110,800

“Whether a resident is seeking ways to reduce household expenses or doesn’t currently have internet service, we encourage them to apply and start taking advantage of this benefit while it is available,” Edina Affordable Housing Development Manager Stephanie Hawkinson said in a news release.

Comcast mails equipment to participants in its Internet Essentials program, with internet service usually available within a week of residents submitting their applicants, officials said.

Click here to apply for Comcast’s Internet Essential program.

Edina received more than $4.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to city officials.

