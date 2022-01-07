Free, At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available To Richfield Residents

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — Long lines at coronavirus testing facilities are pushing Minnesota officials to open several new sites to increase the state's capacity, but St. Louis Park residents can also get free, at-home coronavirus tests delivered to their doors.

Saliva-based tests can be ordered by any resident, regardless of whether they have symptoms or insurance, through the Minnesota Department of Health's partnership with Vault Medical Services.

The test kits include polymerase chain reaction tests, which are the most accurate for detecting the coronavirus, according to Minnesota health officials.

Completed tests can be mailed to testing labs in Minnesota and New Jersey, with results typically ready 24-48 hours after reaching the lab.

Vault's test kits are approved for use by adults and children, though they may not work well for children under 4, officials said.

Tests must be ordered by an adult, with each person who needs a test required to provide a unique email address and account. Parents may have to create a new email and account for children and other family members before they can order a test.

There is no limit to how many at-home tests a resident can order over time, but a new order cannot be placed until results are available from the previous test, officials said.

All costs for the test kits are covered by insurance or the government. Residents with insurance will be asked to provide their information so the insurance company can cover the test, but the state will cover costs for those who do not have insurance, officials said.

"Getting tested is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19," Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. "To protect yourself and others, get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask – and if you feel sick, please get tested."

Click here to order a free, at-home coronavirus test from Vault Health Services and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Minnesota Department of Health opened a COVID-19 community testing site Friday in Anoka that can test up to 800 people a day.

Story continues

A community testing site is due to launch Jan. 13 in Cottage Grove for up to 1,000 people a day. Testing capacity at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul is expected to increase from 2,000 to 3,000 people per day after Walz deployed National Guard members to support operations at the site.

Click here to search for in-person testing sites near you. Appointments are recommended at all community testing sites throughout the state, but walk-ins are accepted.

This article originally appeared on the Richfield Patch