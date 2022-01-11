🌱 Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests + Superhero Saturday

Happy Wednesday, people of Phoenix! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Phoenix.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 73 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories today in Phoenix:

City of Phoenix offers the Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program for 25 potential and current food industry leaders. The program is designed to empower more equitable and sustainable economies in Arizona and will feature classes on business planning, group decision-making, budgeting and more. Applications are due February 1st. (Press Release Desk) Millions of Arizonans will have access to free, insurance-covered at-home COVID-19 tests starting January 15th. Residents can purchase test kits online or at their local pharmacy. Up to 8 a month per individual will be covered by a health plan or through reimbursement. (Phoenix Patch) Former Arizona Diamondbacks player Luis Gonzalez, award-winning comics artist Gene Ha, and more special guests to appear at Superhero Saturday on January 15th. This all-day event will feature cosplay, a live auction, contests, local food vendors, and more. Admission is $5 for patrons age 13 and over, and free for 12 and under - all proceeds go to the Childhelp Children's Center of Arizona. (The Arizona Republic)

Today in Phoenix:

Sock Skating at Children's Museum of Phoenix (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The City of Phoenix Water Services Department is hiring for a meter reader. This position reads and records water meter readings along an assigned route that initiate billings for our customers. Applications are due today: (Facebook)

The Arizona Humane Society is giving a sneak peek of the 30+ pets available for adoption - the South Mountain Campus and the PetSmart Scottsdale location both offer appointments - they're going fast, so schedule yours today! (Facebook)

The Phoenix Public Library is offering Kids' Café service as part of their long-standing partnership with St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance. Children 0-18 can enjoy a free and healthy meal Monday through Saturday at select library locations. (Facebook)

Featured businesses:

Events:

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (January 19)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

Mike Massé in Concert: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock (January 29)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

