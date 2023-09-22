Free home COVID-19 tests to be available again

Sep. 22—Free in-home COVID-19 tests will again be available for people to order as early as Monday.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced in a news release Thursday that the federal government plans to provide $600 million in funding to produce and distribute the home test kits nationwide.

Orders for tests can be placed at COVIDTests.gov starting Monday. The tests will be delivered free of charge via the U.S. Postal Service, the release said. People can order up to four free COVID-19 tests per household.

"The tests are designed to detect COVID variants currently circulating and are intended for use by the end of the year. But they will include instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates," the news release says.

The federal government initially suspended its free test distribution program in September 2022, then reauthorized it, then resuspended the program again, citing a lack of funding. Free test kits in New Mexico, which had been provided by the Rockefeller Foundation's Project, were suspended in June.

The testing comes on the heels of a national spike in COVID-19 cases due to an increase in case of the XBB.1.5 variant, and as health officials become increasingly concerned about the upcoming respiratory virus season with its mix of flu, RSV and COVID-19.

The Health Department last week announced that federally approved COVID-19 booster vaccines were coming to the state and would be available for patient distribution this week. State health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against illness this fall and winter, Thursday's news release says.

Residents can access VaccineNM.org or schedule appointments directly with pharmacies and health care providers, the release says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported a slight decrease in positive COVID-19 cases from July 29 through Sept. 16 and a nearly 20% decrease in emergency department visits during the same time period. However, CDC officials also reported an 8% increase in hospitalizations and a 12.5% increase in deaths from the virus during that period.

In New Mexico, numbers have been difficult to track since only positive tests conducted by laboratories at hospitals and clinics are mandated to report numbers, said David Barre, a health department spokesman. But more important than numbers, the reporting trends are what epidemiologists look at to gauge community transmission, he said Thursday.

The Health Department reports weekly positive COVID-19 numbers on its website, cv.nmhealth.org/epidemiology-reports. Visitors to the site can also track monthly published positive case reports, hospitalization numbers, pediatric cases and community transmission reports.

Figures provided to The New Mexican from the Department of Health on Wednesday show there were 864 positive COVID-19 cases reported statewide from Sept. 8-14, with 65 hospital admissions.