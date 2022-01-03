Free At-Home COVID Tests To Be Distributed Tuesday In Norwalk

NORWALK, CT — The city will distribute free rapid at-home coronavirus test kits to Norwalk residents Tuesday night after receiving a limited supply from the state.

In a news release, city spokesperson Josh Morgan said the drive-thru distribution event will take place Tuesday at Calf Pasture Beach beginning at 6 p.m. Tests will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis until 9 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Proof of Norwalk residency is required and there will be a limit of two tests per household, Morgan said. Additionally, N95 and KN95 masks will be available with a limit of four per household.

The beach will be closed to the public all day Tuesday, and drivers seeking free at-home tests must enter from Beach Road. Any driver attempting to enter from Canfield Avenue will be turned around and directed to Beach Road, Morgan said.

Residents should not try to enter the beach early, as the gates will be locked until 5 p.m. Residents are also asked not to drive around the area as it will impact the safe arrival and dismissal of Marvin Elementary School.

Norwalk police will be at the beach all day to ensure vehicles are not parking in neighborhoods and surrounding areas, Morgan said.

Mayor Harry Rilling said Monday the demand for testing in Norwalk is at unprecedented levels as the omicron variant of the virus sweeps through the city.

"Please only seek a test if you have known exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19," Rilling said in a statement. "Testing should not be used as a general screening tool since the supply cannot meet the demand."

Rilling also noted there was, unfortunately, no way the city can offer free at-home tests to every household in Norwalk given the number of test kits the city has received from the state.

"I share in the frustration that 22 months into this pandemic we do not have adequate testing resources," Rilling said. "I, along with our state delegation, continue to advocate for more resources for our community."

A drive-thru distribution event was originally scheduled to take place last week, however the event was delayed after an order of tests by the state of Connecticut did not arrive as planned.

According to Morgan, Norwalk was originally set to receive over 11,000 test kits, each of which contained two tests. Instead, the city received 13,500 single test kits, almost half of what was originally allocated.

Of the 13,500 tests, Norwalk will distribute approximately 8,500 to the general public Tuesday while the remaining tests will be distributed to Norwalk first responders, those in congregate living facilities and those who are most vulnerable and at greater risk of exposure to the virus, Morgan said.

When residents arrive to Calf Pasture Beach, police and Norwalk Health Department Emergency Response Team volunteers will be on site to ensure distribution runs smoothly. There will be a limit of two tests and four masks per vehicle, Morgan said.

Residents must remain in their cars and wear a face mask. They will also be required to provide proof of residency, such as a photo ID, recent utility bill or Norwalk beach pass, Morgan said.

A postcard developed by the Norwalk Health Department will also be distributed with the tests, and residents can scan the QR code with their phone or visit norwalkct.org/selfreport to report test results.

