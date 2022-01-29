🌱 Free At-Home Tests + Freezing Weather Ahead + Hot Rentals

Cassie Fambro
·2 min read

Hello, neighbors! Cassie Fambro here with your brand-new edition of the Cornelius Daily.

First, today's weather:

Colder with decreasing clouds. High: 34 Low: 20.

Here are the top stories today in Cornelius:

  1. Cornelius Weekend Weather Forecast (Cornelius Patch)

  2. Snow Showers and Freezing Weather In Store For Cornelius (Cornelius Patch)

  3. Birkdale Breaks Ground on renovations (Businesstodaync.com)

  4. Mecklenburg County Rental Markets Are Hot (WCNC.com)

  5. At-home tests available Jan. 29 (WCCB)


Today in Cornelius:

From my notebook:

  • Visit North Carolina: "You'll always be on the right path when you #MakeItYourNature to stick to the trail. Comment 🥾 if you follow the 7 Outdoor NC Leave No Trace Principles for preserving our beautiful state." (Instagram)

  • Communications Manager MaeLynn Joyner, Town of Cornelius: "Hundreds of your neighbors have filled it out - have you? - If not, you're really missing out. The Town Budget affects so many aspects of daily life. Transportation, Parks & Recreation, and Public Safety are just a few of the things we w..." (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Villages at Harborside: "My son wants to donate some of his stuffed animals to an organization that gives them back to other kids or even animals. - Does anyone know of any?" (Nextdoor)

  • Public Information Officer Kim Strickland, Town of Huntersville: "AT-HOME TEST KITS DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH MECK - For Mecklenburg County residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, Mecklenburg County Public Health will ..." (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Wellsley Village: "BIG shout out to Kimberly with D. - C. Garage Door Services. I needed a new garage door motor and installation. Of the three companies I checked with, Kimberly had the best presentation. She scheduled it for the next day! Jeremiah came o..." (Nextdoor)

Events:

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

Cassie Fambro

About me: A Texas-native, I've spent most of my life in Alabama but have recently moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. I have an avid interest in motorsports, so this makes the Carolinas an ideal region to call home.I have a decade of experience in journalism, graduating from the University of South Alabama with honors in journalism with a double major in psychology and a minor in criminal justice.I spent roughly five years of my career in front of a camera in TV news but I have spent years in print journalism and even earned a couple of cool awards like an Edward R. Murrow award along the way. I enjoy covering stories in education, healthcare, government and most of all, stories that directly help people and improve their lives in some way.Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my partner Matt, and our two cats, Kenly and Gotenks, going to new restaurants and hanging out at racetracks.

This article originally appeared on the Cornelius Patch

