🌱 Free At-Home Tests + Freezing Weather Ahead + Hot Rentals

First, today's weather:
Colder with decreasing clouds. High: 34 Low: 20.
Cornelius Weekend Weather Forecast (Cornelius Patch)
Snow Showers and Freezing Weather In Store For Cornelius (Cornelius Patch)
Birkdale Breaks Ground on renovations (Businesstodaync.com)
Mecklenburg County Rental Markets Are Hot (WCNC.com)
At-home tests available Jan. 29 (WCCB)
Today in Cornelius:
Visit North Carolina: "You'll always be on the right path when you #MakeItYourNature to stick to the trail. Comment 🥾 if you follow the 7 Outdoor NC Leave No Trace Principles for preserving our beautiful state." (Instagram)
Communications Manager MaeLynn Joyner, Town of Cornelius: "Hundreds of your neighbors have filled it out - have you? - If not, you're really missing out. The Town Budget affects so many aspects of daily life. Transportation, Parks & Recreation, and Public Safety are just a few of the things we w..." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Villages at Harborside: "My son wants to donate some of his stuffed animals to an organization that gives them back to other kids or even animals. - Does anyone know of any?" (Nextdoor)
Public Information Officer Kim Strickland, Town of Huntersville: "AT-HOME TEST KITS DISTRIBUTION IN NORTH MECK - For Mecklenburg County residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, Mecklenburg County Public Health will ..." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Wellsley Village: "BIG shout out to Kimberly with D. - C. Garage Door Services. I needed a new garage door motor and installation. Of the three companies I checked with, Kimberly had the best presentation. She scheduled it for the next day! Jeremiah came o..." (Nextdoor)
Events:
SAT Master Strategies In-Person Class (January 30)
Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (February 2)
