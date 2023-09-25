How to get free hot or iced coffee at Dunkin’ in September and October

Dunkin’ is trying to take the sting out of the start of the workweek by bringing back Free Coffee Mondays.

On Sept. 6, Dunkin’ announced a slew of deals to ring in September, the month that takes us from the golden rays of summer to the auburn leaves of fall. The chain is offering Ben Affleck and the rest of us multiple avenues to get a free medium coffee — hot or iced — with any purchase.

“Say goodbye to those Monday blues with the long-awaited return of Free Coffee Mondays,” Dunkin’ wrote in a press release, adding that any purchase will net customers a free medium hot or iced coffee. The deal is active every Monday in September and October, but it’s limited to one use per member per Monday. The deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

Need a cheat sheet? Here’s the full list of dates:

Sept. 11

Sept. 18

Sept. 25

Oct. 2

Oct. 9

Oct. 16

Oct. 23

Oct. 30

The deals don’t stop on Mondays, though: Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day, and to celebrate, Dunkin’ is offering another free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase that day. It falls on a Friday, meaning you can bookend your week with two free cups o’ joe.

To snag additional deals, Dunkin’ asks that customers head over to the Dunkin’ app. From the “beginning of September to the official start to fall and beyond,” according to the chain, Rewards members can:

Get a free order of Dunkin’ hash browns with any breakfast sandwich purchase.

Get a medium hot or iced signature latte for $3.

Score 100 bonus points, which can be used towards free food and drinks on Wednesdays if you order ahead with the Dunkin’ app for every Wednesday in September.

On Aug. 16, Dunkin’ dropped its fall menu, which includes its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Swirl drinks as well as food options like the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, Pumpkin Muffin, Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon and Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

But Dunkin’ isn’t the only coffee-slinging chain offering fall-flavored freebies to welcome the season. Also on Sept. 6, Starbucks announced a BOGO drink deal: Its customers can score one of its fall beverages for free with the purchase of another every Thursday in September after 12 p.m. local time.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com