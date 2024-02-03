Free Hyundai anti-theft event set for next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A free Hyundai theft prevention event will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 7-8 at Camp Cohen.

The events will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9700 Gateway North and will include free installation of anti-theft software. the process takes about 20 minutes.

Affected models are :

2018 – 2022 Accent

2011 – 2022 Elantra

2013 – 2020 Elantra GT

2018 – 2022 Kona

2013 – 2022 Santa Fe

2013 – 2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011 – 2019 Sonata

2011 – 2022 Tucson

2012 – 2017 Venue

2012 – 2017 Veloster

2019 – 2021 Veloster

2020 – 2021 Venue

2013 – 2014 Genesis Coupe

2020 – 2021 Palisade

The event is is “in response to increasing and persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected customers,” according to a news release announcing the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.