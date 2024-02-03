Free Hyundai anti-theft event set for next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A free Hyundai theft prevention event will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 7-8 at Camp Cohen.
The events will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9700 Gateway North and will include free installation of anti-theft software. the process takes about 20 minutes.
Affected models are :
2018 – 2022 Accent
2011 – 2022 Elantra
2013 – 2020 Elantra GT
2018 – 2022 Kona
2013 – 2022 Santa Fe
2013 – 2018 Santa Fe Sport
2019 Santa Fe XL
2011 – 2019 Sonata
2011 – 2022 Tucson
2012 – 2017 Venue
2012 – 2017 Veloster
2019 – 2021 Veloster
2020 – 2021 Venue
2013 – 2014 Genesis Coupe
2020 – 2021 Palisade
The event is is “in response to increasing and persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected customers,” according to a news release announcing the event.
