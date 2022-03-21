Free Ice Cream Day: Get Your Dairy Queen Cone In Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, NJ —After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dairy Queen's popular "free cone day" giveaway has returned.



Dairy Queen is giving away one free small vanilla cone to every customer who wants one on Monday to celebrate the arrival of spring. The giveaway will run all day, as long as supplies last. Just be prepared to wait in long lines.

"Today is the day," Dairy Queen alerted fans on Twitter. "Go getchu some soft serve deliciousness now!"

There are 74 DQ locations in New Jersey, including the store at 2506 Bridge Ave. in Point Pleasant. It is open until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the DQ website.

The offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders, the company said. There is a limit of one cone per person.



This article originally appeared on the Point Pleasant Patch