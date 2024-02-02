Free income tax filing resources and information for area residents.

Free assistance with personal or individual income tax returns is available in both Beaufort and Jasper county. The free service is provided by both the United Way Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the American Association of Retired Persons.

The services provided are for individual personal income tax preparation only, not business or commercial taxes. Volunteers were in place starting Feb. 1, and they will prepare returns through Apr 15.

A Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker prepares tax forms at the Beaufort County library. VITA will prepare individual tax returns for those who qualify at various Lowcountry locations until April 15.

WHAT TO BRING WITH YOU

United Way Lowcountry volunteer program coordinator Sherry Halphren said that as a baseline, bring last year’s return. Next, taxpayers will need to include forms that show all income information such as W-2, or 1099-NEC if self-employed, 1099 investment documents, a 1099-G for unemployment, and 1099–R for retirement.

She stressed the importance of bringing the 1095-A, which details healthcare payments during the year. Without it, the return will be rejected. “The IRS knows if you have healthcare, or not.”

If a taxpayer has been assigned an IRS pin due to their identity ever being compromised, they need to bring that PIN with them. “Every January that PIN number is updated.” Also bring a voided check, or routing plus account numbers for direct deposit.

AARP will service the libraries in southern Beaufort County only, while VITA will service all five of Beaufort County’s libraries, plus the Hardeeville branch of the Allendale Hampton Jasper County libraries and several other Lowcountry locations listed on their website.

TIME AND APPOINTMENT OR WALK-IN

AARP requires appointments, while VITA offers both walk-in and appointment assistance, depending on the location. The last return is started at least an hour before closing. Halphen strongly suggests checking the hours and details for the location of your choice beforehand.

VITA will also hold a Super Saturday event on Saturday, Feb 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hardeeville Recreation Center with food trucks, music by La Pantera, and children’s activities.

“WE ARE HERE TO HELP”

“We are focused on helping everyone in the community,” Halphen said. “We want to ensure that those with low to moderate income receive all that they deserve, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, without having to pay a fee.”

She said that all the volunteers are IRS certified, and that even if residents just have questions, they should come by and ask. According to Halphen, “They come from all walks of life and do this out of the goodness of their hearts.”

For more information on assistance with AARP tax assistance, check their webpage.

To get more information on tax help at the library, visit their library Tax Help page.

The United Way Lowcountry has a page dedicated to VITA.