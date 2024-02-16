Free income tax preparation to be offered at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free income tax preparation services are being offered for low-income taxpayers at Fresno state by the Craig School of Business Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

To be eligible for assistance, officials say taxpayers must have a 2023 income of $64,000 or less, no rental income, and not file “married filing separately”. Taxpayers with certain untypical financial circumstances are not eligible for free assistance. Clients should bring their financial documents.

Tax preparation services are available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 14 in Room 133 of the Peter Bussiness Building.

Walk-ins are accepted, but clients are encouraged to avoid waiting in line and register in advance by calling the United Way hotline at 211 or texting TAXES to 211-211.

For more information on eligibility and required tax documents, visit the United Way website by clicking here.

