Free Keene Bitcoin case: first person to plead guilty to get probation

Apr. 12—CONCORD — A participant in the alleged Free Keene Bitcoin conspiracy case pleaded guilty to a single charge of wire fraud in exchange for a sentence of probation in the federal system, according to an agreement filed in U.S. District Court.

The agreement makes no demand that Andrew Spinella, who was arrested in March 2021 along with five other Free Keene activists, testify in any future trials. But such requirements are not usually spelled out in federal court documents.

The agreement reads that prosecutors could oppose any downward adjustment in the case if Spinella fails to admit responsibility at the time of his plea "or at any other time." It was filed Tuesday and signed by both Spinella and lead prosecutor Georgiana MacDonald.

Judge Joseph Laplante scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 26, which would likely take place before any trial associated with the case.

Meanwhile, a change of plea hearing for his wife, Renee Spinella, did not take place as scheduled Tuesday. She is scheduled for a Change of Plea hearing Thursday afternoon, and prosecutors filed a document that supersedes the three charges she faces with a single charge — wire fraud against Service Credit Union.

Both Spinellas live in Derry but were arrested with Free Keene activists. Authorities allege that Free Keene activist Ian Freeman, the Spinellas and three others operated a wide-ranging, no-questions-asked cryptocurrency exchange, at times using churches they established.

They are accused of charging high dollar-to-cryptocurrency exchange rates to scammers and others engaged in criminal activities.

According to the filing signed by Andrew Spinella, he admitted opening a Wells Fargo bank accounts in November 2017. Starting the following January, the account was "used almost exclusively to support Freeman's virtual currency exchange business," reads the filing.

It received electronic fund transfers of $601 from Kerrville, Texas; $2,500 from Doral, Fla.; $1,301 from Decatur, Ala.

The account closed in May 2018, and the FBI interviewed Andrew Spinella a month later. He admitted opening the account so Freeman could use it to sell Bitcoin.