Free Krispy Kreme donuts, 50 cent Sonic corn dogs and Chipotle Boorito among Halloween deals

This Halloween trick-or-treaters can fill up their bags with more than just free candy.

A costume doubles as a ticket to a smorgasbord of free and cheap meal deals and goodies for kids of all ages at restaurants nationwide. In some cases, a Halloween disguise or purchase isn't required to score a special treat.

But because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, many specials started early and some are already over. IHOP's free Scary Face Pancake giveaway, for example, was held on Friday instead of Halloween.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, two-thirds of Americans (65%) plan to celebrate Halloween this year, compared to 58% in 2020, and just below the 68% who celebrated in 2019.

Halloween spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion up from $8.05 billion last year when the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention suggested most avoid trick-or-treating.

Target also kicks off its early Black Friday deals on Halloween.

Halloween 2021 deals and freebies

These offers are available Sunday unless otherwise noted at participating locations. Offers can vary and supplies can be limited.

Krispy Kreme: Free donut with costume Sunday

Krispy Kreme has a temporary name for Halloween and is going by “Krispy Skreme.” The chain has also brought back a popular Halloween freebie.

Like in past years, every customer who visits a store in their Halloween costume on Oct. 31 can also receive a free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

No Halloween costume? It's still possible to get a freebie. With a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, get a free glazed doughnut through Dec. 31 for showing the card.

Krispy Kreme's "Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut," "Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut" and "Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut" will be offered for a limited time.

Insomnia Cookies: Free cookie with costume Sunday

Insomnia Cookies has many Halloween specials, including $25 Trick or Treat Packs for 25 packs of three mini cookies in cellophane and limited cookie flavors.

But the chain with more than 200 locations is offering a freebie for wearing a costume Sunday.

Wendy's Boo! Books: Free Frosty treats

Wendy’s Boo! Books are available through Sunday for $1. The annual promotion includes five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats and one "BOO!nus app-exclusive offer" for a free any-size fry with any purchase. The coupons expire Dec. 31.

The books are available to order at restaurants as well as the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks. Go to the "Give Something Back" category on the menu to add to an order.

Wendy’s Boo! Books benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Papa John's: Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $11

Papa John's has brought back its Jack-O-Lantern pizza for Halloween. The thin-crust pizza in the shape of a pumpkin has a face made of tomatoes, pepperoni and black olives and is only available in a large. It's available for $11 through Sunday.

Chipotle Halloween 2021: Boorito $5 meals Sunday, Roblox contest

Chipotle Mexican Grill will give free meal codes to the first 30,000 Roblox users Sunday, the fourth day of the "Chipotle Boorito Maze" context on Roblox, a gaming platform.

The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday and the first 30,000 Roblox users who “visit the cashier in the virtual Chipotle restaurant in costume” get a free burrito code.

Then on Sunday from 5 p.m. to close, get a $5 deal when ordering online with promo code BOORITO. Learn more about Chipotle's Boorito plans here.

Chipotle is bringing back Boorito.

Ice cream BOGO deal from Klondike, Breyers

Through Halloween, there's a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Klondike Reese's Bars and Breyers Reese's 48-ounce tubs. Text "Confess” to 64827 to find out how to get the rebate and then submit photos of your original receipt by Nov. 5. Limit up to five deals per household.

7-Eleven: Halloween pizza deals

The convenience store chain has two pizza Sunday. In-store buy one large hot or ready-to-bake pizza and get a second for $1. Or order a large hot or ready-to-bake pizza through the 7NOW delivery app for $3.

Applebee's: Free wings with Halloween online order

Get a free order of boneless wings Sunday at Applebee's with $30 online orders and free delivery. Valid for online orders ordered on the restaurant's website or mobile app.

Applebee’s also has Spooky Sips for $5 each, including Dracula’s Juice or a Tipsy Zombie through October. The cocktails are dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law.

Chili’s Halloween: $5 margarita, free kid’s meal

Through Sunday, Chili’s $5 Margarita of the Month is the Spiderbite ‘Rita, which features Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh sour, blood orange syrup and decorated with a spooky spider ring.

There’s also a Monster Smash for kids with Sprite, blood orange syrup and candy. Kids can get a Monster Smash drink, spider ring and sticker with their Pepper Pal meal for an additional $1.

On Sunday, My Chili’s Rewards members can get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an entrée.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Free kids meal

Sunday is Moe's weekly "Kids Eat Free day" and Halloween is included in the promotion this year. Kids 12 and under get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more.

Sonic Drive-in Halloween deal: 50 cent corn dogs

Sonic has discounted corn dogs for Halloween, while supplies last. Hours may vary. Mobile ordering is available only at select locations, the fast-food chain told USA TODAY.

More Halloween free food and deals

The following offers are available at participating locations nationwide on Sunday or dates specified. Exclusions apply and offers can vary by location.

Auntie Anne's: Get free delivery on orders $12 or more through the Pretzel Perks app or company website Sunday.

Baskin-Robbins: Get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more when you order through the Baskin-Robbins app. The coupon expires Sunday or five minutes after clicking “Redeem In-Store."

Big Boy: Kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée or a Big Boy and fries Sunday.

Bubbakoo's Burritos: Loyalty members get double reward points Sunday for any purchase through the app or online.

Carl's Jr.: Get a Monster Angus Thickburger small combo starting at $8.49 Sunday with a coupon emailed to those subscribed to the chain's email list. Sign up for future offers at Carlsjr.com/email-signup.

Casey's: Buy any large pizza, get the second large pizza for half price Thursday through Sunday using code TREAT.

Chuck E. Cheese: Get the Boo-Tacular Family Fun Pack for $35.99 with two large 1-topping pizzas, a slime cookie and a goody bag filled with toys and a "Boo-tacular" activity sheet for carryout and delivery orders. And if you head to a location to play, kids in costume get 10 "Free Play Points" with any games purchased through Sunday.

Cold Stone Creamery: The chain’s Cake Batter Ice Cream is Boo Batter Ice Cream and is available through Sunday. Join the chain’s loyalty program at Coldstonecreamery.com/mycsc for a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

Duck Donuts: Get free delivery on purchases of $20 or more on Grubhub Sunday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Get 20% off a Baker’s Dozen at all locations Sunday, except for stores inside airports, colleges, hospitals and hotels.

El Pollo Loco: This deal is for the day after Halloween, which is Dia de los Muertos. The chain says it is giving away two personal-sized loaves of traditional Pan de Muerto bread with every Familia Dinner purchase on Nov. 1.

Firehouse Subs: Rewards members get triple points Sunday on purchases that include a brownie or cookie.

Freebirds World Burrito: Kids eat free with an entrée purchase Sunday. Kid's meals include the choice of a burrito or quesadilla, chips and kid's drink. Also, Freebirds said you can "trick out" your burrito or bowl with free queso and guacamole on Halloween.

Friendly's: The brand will offer a free kid's meal with the purchase of a regular meal Sunday. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required, the chain told USA TODAY.

Grubhub: Check the delivery platform for various deals through Halloween, which include $5 off $25 at Boston Market, and freebies with purchase at Wawa, Sbarro, Wendy's and Popeye's, the company told USA TODAY.

The Habit Burger Grill: Get free delivery this Sunday through Nov. 7 with a minimum purchase of $10.

Huddle House: Kids 12 and under get a free kid’s entrée with the dine-in purchase of an adult entrée Sunday.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of a regular sandwich. Kids' sandwiches include grilled cheese, turkey, meatball, fried chicken and veggie.

Jamba Juice: My Jamba Rewards members can enjoy a "Pumpkin Smash Smoothie BOGO" reward Sunday. Buy a Pumpkin Smash smoothie and get a small Pumpkin Smash for free.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice: Wear a costume from 5 p.m. to close Sunday for buy-one-get-one treats.

Kolache Factory: Get $2 off any dozen kolaches Sunday with a coupon that the chain says will be posted on its Facebook and Instagram pages. There's a limit of one dozen per person for curbside or in-store. Not valid on online orders.

Ledo Pizza: For carryout only on Sunday, get an 18-inch one-topping pizza, mozzarella sticks and a mix-and-match Pepsi four-pack for $32.99.

McAlister's Deli: Kids 12 and under can eat free Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. Online, app and in-store orders can be redeemed with promo code HALLOWEEN21 and the offer is valid for two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase.

MOD Pizza: This deal can help keep the vampires away. Through Halloween, MOD Rewards members get 31% off when you add a Cheesy Garlic Bread to your cart and use code VAMPIRE31 online, in the app or in restaurants.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: When a 99 Rewards member purchases an adult entrée Sunday, they will get one free kid's entrée from the kid's menu.

Pancheros Mexican Grill: Get free delivery through Sunday on orders placed on the chain's app or website.

Pieology Pizzeria: The chain is having a contest through Sunday and is asking consumers to draw what they think their ghost mascot, Pie the Friendly Pizza Ghost, looks like. Visit the “Kids Activities” page on the restaurant website to download the Pie Coloring Sheet. Submit your creation on Instagram or by email at giveaways@pieology.com. One winner will get a $100 gift card.

QDOBA Mexican Eats: Rewards members get a buy one entrée, get one entrée free deal Sunday. New members who sign up at Qdoba.com/rewards on Halloween can also get the deal.

Red Lobster: Get free delivery on "To Go" orders placed on the restaurant's website Sunday.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: Chipotle isn't the only chain with a Boorito promotion. At Rubio's, every "Boorito on the menu is just $6.99" Sunday with a coupon or code BOORITO for online orders.

Schlotzsky's: Get a free classic Cinnabon roll with an entrée purchase Sunday with an offer on the Schlotzsky’s app that will automatically be added to reward accounts.

Slim Chickens: Kids eat free Sunday with the purchase of an adult meal purchase and code BOO2021 on the app and online.

Stewart’s Shops: Wear a costume on Halloween and get a single-scoop ice cream treat for 50 cents. Without a costume Sunday, you can also get the deal, the chain said.

Tijuana Flats: Through Sunday, the chain is offering a taco meal kit bundle for $40, which feeds four to six people. The bundle is available for curbside pickup, to go or delivery while supplies last.

Twin Peaks: Through Sunday, the sports lodge will have drink deals, like half-priced wine by the glass and discounts on shots and beers.

White Castle: Get $5 off a 20-Slider Crave Clutch on Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub orders through Sunday. DoorDash orders also get no delivery fee on orders $15 or more.

Whole Foods Market: Prime members get 50% off all frozen pizzas through Nov. 2.

