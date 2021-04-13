Free Krispy Kreme donuts, Samuel Adam's beer on tap with COVID vaccine, plus laminate vaccination cards for free

The three COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to consumers and the free shots can be the start of a freebie fest.

Being vaccinated can get you free Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Samuel Adam's free beer and you can't get the vaccination card laminated at Staples, Office Depot or OfficeMax.

Some archivists and conservators warn that laminating the original card could damage it, as well as render it useless to update the information if needed. Consider laminating a copy of your card instead or purchasing a protective case.

There's also the chance to get paid by your employer to get vaccinated. Many employers – ranging from grocery chains like Trader Joe's, Aldi and Lidl to retailers like Dollar General, Olive Garden and McDonald’s – are offering time off or extra pay.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

While there are slim pickings of deals and freebies at a national level, there are some smaller, local deals out there, including free Junior's Cheesecakes, mini cupcake-size cheesecake, at Junior's Restaurants' Downtown Brooklyn location through Memorial Day.

Organic juice shot brand, So Good So You, is giving away coupons for free juice shots as part of its "Get Your Shot, Get Our Shot Free" promotion. After getting vaccinated, go to www.freejuiceshot.com to register for a coupon.

COVID vaccine freebies: Are Krispy Kreme donuts, gift cards acceptable motivators?

Protect your COVID-19 vaccination card: These archivists know how to keep your card safe

Some of the offers ask consumers to share vaccination selfies so be careful to not post any personal information. Many of the promotions are clear that they don't want vaccination cards and some prefer stickers.

The Better Business Bureau is urging consumers to avoid posting photos of their COVID-19 vaccine cards on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," the BBB warns.

Story continues

Debbie Nelson, a Denver-area resident, celebrated getting the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine by showing her vaccination card at Krispy Kreme to receive a free donut.

Krispy Kreme free doughnuts

Get free glazed doughnuts through the end of 2021 at Krispy Kreme with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

The freebie is valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops located in 41 states and available “anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY. No purchase is necessary but consumers need to show the vaccination card.

The free doughnut promotion has been met with some backlash.

Some critics cited the health effects of eating a doughnut daily, especially during a pandemic that’s harder on the obese. Others said the offer discriminates against people who don’t want the vaccine. Krispy Kreme also has other offers that don't require proof of vaccination.

Staples, Office Depot laminate vaccination cards for free

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking a picture of your card after you're fully vaccinated, as a backup copy.

Office Depot and OfficeMax will laminate completed vaccination cards through July 25 with coupon code 52516714. Staples is offering the same deal through May 1 with coupon code 81450.

But should you? There's been no official guidance on lamination from the CDC. There's a possibility COVID vaccines may require booster shots, which would be impossible to add to a laminated card and some cards, especially ones with stickers, could be damaged if laminated.

A better idea might be to laminate a copy of the card.

Free Sam Adams' beer

Get a COVID shot and get a free Samuel Adams beer.

The beer brand released a new national TV spot “Your Cousin From Boston Gets Vaccinated” last week "to help combat skepticism amongst drinkers with humor" and announced the #ShotForSam vaccine incentive program, which began Monday.

The free beer for the COVID-19 vaccine is for the first 10,000 drinkers who "share evidence of their vaccination on social media" by May 15 or while supplies last.

A vaccine card or medical information is not required and the beer brand suggests showing an "I'm vaccinated" sticker or bandage photo with the hashtag #ShotForSam on Instagram or Twitter for a chance to receive $7 cash through the Cash App to cover a Sam Adams of their choice from their favorite local bar or restaurant.

Winners will receive direct messages, the beer brand says. Learn more at www.samueladams.com/shotforsam and see terms and conditions here.

Warning: Why you don't want to post a selfie with your COVID vaccine card

Vaccine scams: You will never be asked to pay for a vaccine: Watch out for these vaccination scams looking to get your money, information

Get free cash through Drop app

Share that you’ve been vaccinated on Instagram using #DropCOVID, and the Drop rewards platform will give you up to $50 in points that can be redeemed for gift cards at merchants including Uber, DoorDash, Sephora and Amazon.

The first 10,000 participants get $50 and the next 10,000 get $20 in rewards, which are given out on a first-come, first-served basis. No additional rewards will be awarded after 20,000 codes have been redeemed.

A qualifying Instagram post needs to be posted on a public profile, include the hashtag #DropCOVID, tag @JoinDrop and include a GeoTag of your location.

A qualifying selfie must include either you getting the COVID-19 vaccine administered or you with a "Just got my COVID-19 vaccine" sticker. Drop says don't "post a picture of your official vaccination card with your selfie for privacy reasons."

Learn more at www.joindrop.com/drop-covid.

Discounted baseball tickets

The Cincinnati Reds are offering $10 discounted tickets to all fans who show their COVID-19 vaccination card with at least one shot completed. The deal is part of the Cincinnati region's Get Out the Vax campaign, which has a goal of getting 80% of the area's adults inoculated by July 4.

The offer is valid at the ticket windows at Great American Ball Park only for Monday-Thursday home games in April and May. A maximum of six tickets can be purchased with each vaccine card shown for $10 each. All tickets and games are subject to availability.

According to MLB.com, it is believed that the Reds are the first team to offer a vaccination incentive. Learn more at www.reds.com/vaccine.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY; C. A. Bridges, Palm Beach Post; Briana Rice, Cincinnati Enquirer; Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine freebies near me: Free beer, free donuts and money