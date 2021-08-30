Free Krispy Kreme donuts for vaccinated: Get two freebies with COVID vaccine deal this week

Krispy Kreme kicks off its weeklong "Show Your Heart" deal with two free doughnuts for vaccinated customers Monday.

Through Sept. 5, the chain is doubling its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine deal that offers customers who have received at least one vaccination shot a free glazed doughnut when they show a valid vaccination card as proof.

The extra freebie, which is a special heart-shaped glazed doughnut, is to mark the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said since the initial promotion began in March the company has given away more than 2.5 million vaccine doughnuts.

The heart-shaped doughnuts will also be available to purchase throughout the week.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks.”

Krispy Kreme employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but aren't mandated to get the shot, Tattersfield told USA TODAY. Employees are given paid time off to get vaccinated.

After the extra free doughnut promotion ends, the original incentive of one free Original Glazed doughnut each day continues through the end of 2021 with proof of at least one shot, Tattersfield said.

