Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year with COVID vaccination card

Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·1 min read

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced that customers who present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut — an offer good every day at any time at all participating shops in South Florida and across the U.S. for the rest of 2021.

We know how your mind works: Yes, this means that you could show the COVID-19 Vaccination Report Card and receive a doughnut at your neighborhood shop every day or at multiple locations multiple times a day. For the rest of the year.

The company acknowledges that because information on the card is personal, no one will be keeping a record of when, where and how often you are taking advantage of the deal.

The offer, which began on Monday, March 22, is part of an effort “to show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated,” the company says.

Everyone, including those who choose not to get vaccinated, is included in another deal: A free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium coffee available every Monday, no purchase necessary. That offer runs March 29-May 24.

Krispy Kreme also announced it is offering each employee up to four hours of paid time off to enable them to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Health-care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines also will see free doughnuts at select vaccination centers across the country.

For more information, visit KrispyKreme.com.

  • Krispy Kreme will give you 1 doughnut each day if you’re vaccinated for COVID-19

    The doughnut company is also giving people who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine a weekly treat.

  • Krispy Kreme offers free glazed donut to those who show Covid vaccine card

    It isn’t just a one-time offer — those with vaccine cards can return every single day for free donuts through the end of 2021.

  • A Krispy Kreme doughnut a day for the vaccinated

    Fans of Krispy Kreme's classic glazed doughnuts will soon have a sweet incentive to get vaccinated.Starting Monday, Americans who have received a COVID-19 shot can claim a free doughnut every day -- for the rest of the year.Kelly Miller rushed to the store as soon as she heard the news."If that's what it takes to get more people vaccinated, like, if people are going to, I already was, but if people are going to get vaccinated to get a free doughnut, do it."Customer Steve Hines says getting vaccinated is rewarding enough."I mean, that is the reward -- staying alive, but the doughnut is just like a little pat on the back, just reinforces that."But not everyone thinks the giveaway is a good idea, with some linking the risks of obesity and the severity of illness with COVID-19.Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena says their doughnuts are best enjoyed in moderation."You know, we're encouraging everyone to have an occasional treat and recognize that they just did something that's going to help all of us get to a post-COVID life."Krispy Kreme says it's making its free treats available every day until 2022, so no one gets left out, even if it's not their turn to get vaccinated just yet.

  • Donuts, weed, gift cards: Companies offer freebies for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Krispy Kreme on Monday announced that it's launching a year-long promotion to give a free donut to anyone who's received a COVID-19 vaccine. Why it matters: Although most people won't change their mind on the vaccine solely because of a donut, promotions like this could help build enthusiasm around the vaccines overall. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Krispy Kreme isn't the only company trying to get customers pumped up about immunity. The big picture: In Michigan, Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering a free marijuana joint to anyone who's received a COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reports. Detroit restaurant Oak & Reel will offer 50% off to dine-in customers who've been vaccinated.Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Massachusetts has offered 20% off Monday food orders for vaccinated patrons, Mass Live notes. The Village Tap bar in Chicago will give $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who show them proof of receiving a coronavirus vaccine, ABC 7 reports. Other companies are offering freebies to get you to your vaccination appointment. Lyft and Uber will provide free transportation to vaccination centers, the Wall Street Journal reports. StarMetro buses in Tallahassee, Fla., are offering seniors free transportation to vaccination sites, WTXL-ABC News notes. And rural counties throughout America are working to provide free transport to residents who may lack access to communal vaccine sites, the National Association of Counties writes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

