Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year with COVID vaccination card

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced that customers who present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut — an offer good every day at any time at all participating shops in South Florida and across the U.S. for the rest of 2021.

We know how your mind works: Yes, this means that you could show the COVID-19 Vaccination Report Card and receive a doughnut at your neighborhood shop every day or at multiple locations multiple times a day. For the rest of the year.

The company acknowledges that because information on the card is personal, no one will be keeping a record of when, where and how often you are taking advantage of the deal.

The offer, which began on Monday, March 22, is part of an effort “to show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated,” the company says.

Everyone, including those who choose not to get vaccinated, is included in another deal: A free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium coffee available every Monday, no purchase necessary. That offer runs March 29-May 24.

Krispy Kreme also announced it is offering each employee up to four hours of paid time off to enable them to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Health-care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines also will see free doughnuts at select vaccination centers across the country.

For more information, visit KrispyKreme.com.