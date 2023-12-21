Free Kwanzaa ceremony, feast and entertainment set for downtown South Bend library

Vuyisiwe Ncube lights one of the Kwanzaa candles with help from Indiana Black Expo member Kathaleen Phillips at the 2022 celebration at the St. Joseph County Public Library, as Cheryl Ashe, left, and Sasha Wilson watch.

SOUTH BEND — The public is invited to the free annual Kwanzaa ceremonies and feast at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 in the auditorium at the St. Joseph County Public Library Auditorium, 304 S. Main St.

The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo will host the family-friendly ceremonies that will include the lighting of candles and the meaning of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The program will feature musical entertainment, the local West African dance troupe UZIMA! and Joseph and Akila Karanja.

Community elders will be honored, including Darryl Boykins, Glenda Rae Hernandez, Sharon Hurt, Mike Jackson, Adeline Wigfall-Jones and Dr. Jan Sanders. Mamas Against Violence will be the organizational honoree.

A free community feast will follow. Sponsors include KeyBank and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For more information, email SBCIBE2017@outlook.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Kwanzaa celebration and food at South Bend library downtown