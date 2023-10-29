Free LED light bulbs available Monday at MCOP, ALCCC

October is Weatherization Month in Michigan. To celebrate, Monroe County Opportunity Program and the Opportunity Center at Arthur Lesow Community Center will distribute free LED bulbs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30.

Each household can receive up to 10 bulbs, while supplies last. Monroe County residents can get bulbs at MCOP, 1140 S. Telegraph Road, and at ALCC, 120 Eastchester.

The free bulb distribution celebrates the Weatherization Assistance Program, a free program that assists applicants who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines and meet certain home standards. Site-built and mobile homes are eligible.

MCOP operates the WAP in Monroe, Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.

"The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes and ensuring health and safety. Through weatherization improvements and upgrades, these households save an average of $250 to $450 annually," Stephanie Kasprzak, executive director of MCOP, said.

"Measures completed are based on a sophisticated analysis of individual homes maximizing energy and dollar savings. Measures vary per home and may include caulk, insulation, weather stripping, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide monitors, refrigerators, furnace and water heater analysis, client education and more. Once installed these measures continue to save money year after year so funds can go toward key living expenses such and food and shelter," Kasprzak said.

