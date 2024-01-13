Free legal help offered Monday

Jan. 13—Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight-county district on Monday, Jan. 15. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties.

The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 to 5:30 p.m., but registration is required between noon and 2 p.m.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our communities whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Individuals must be available between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to answer a call from an attorney. — Information provided