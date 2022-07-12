Free lunch alert: Subway is giving away free 6-inch sandwiches today. Here's how to get one.

Subway announced 12 new sandwiches, the Subway Series, on Tuesday. Customers could still choose to build their own sandwiches.

Free Subway sandwich? Yes, please.

For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially by taking away some of the ingredient autonomy its customers have come to love and expect.

But you're in good hands: The culinary team has spent over a year fine-tuning the 12 new signature sandwiches, the Subway Series, the company announced Tuesday.

The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches on July 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. Customers can visit a participating Subway location during the slot and get one free 6-inch sandwich in the new collection.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is live! Shop 85+ best Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 7, iRobot vacuums, LG TVs and more today, July 12

You can order the sandwiches by name or number: "I’ll take the #8" or "I’ll have The Great Garlic." The Subway Series includes four categories — Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs — with three sandwiches in each category.

But those who love to choose their ingredients shouldn't panic: You can still order the original customizable sandwiches.

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” said Trevor Haynes, president, North America at Subway, in a press release.

Nom nom: Bourbon lime chicken tacos are amazing any day of the week

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Subway is giving away free sandwiches Tuesday. Here's how to get one.