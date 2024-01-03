Free memory screenings can help protect brain health

Memory screenings consist of a series of questions that gauge memory and brain function. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

There are so many New Year's resolutions from which to choose, but an important one could be to schedule a memory screening, experts say.

Memory screenings consist of a series of questions that gauge memory and brain function, according to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).

These regular screenings are an important way to detect memory problems early, and should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine, the AFA says.

"Memory screenings are important for everyone, even if they are not currently experiencing memory problems," said AFA President and CEO Charles Fuschillo Jr. "Just as with other facets of your health, early detection of potential memory issues is critically important."

"Start off 2024 by making, and keeping, a new year's resolution to get a check-up from the neck up today," Fuschillo added.

Many different health problems can cause memory issues, including conditions like vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, urinary tract infections, sleep apnea, stress, anxiety and depression, the AFA notes.

And even in the case of dementia or Alzheimer's, early detection gives doctors a chance to employ treatments that can slow the progression of those diseases.

Alzheimer's patients diagnosed early also can enroll in clinical trials and take advantage of support groups and other community services.

"Memory screenings empower people to be proactive about their brain health. You are never too young or too old to get a memory screening," said Donna de Levante Raphael, director of the AFA's National Memory Screening Program. "Detecting a memory issue early rather than later gives you more opportunity to take action, which is why everyone should get memory screenings regularly."

The National Memory Screening Program provides free and confidential telehealth memory screenings through video on a smartphone, tablet or computer, the AFA says.

There's no minimum age or insurance prerequisites, and screenings can be provided in English or Spanish.

People wanting to learn more or schedule a screening can contact the AFA at 866-232-8484 or visit the foundation's website.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about memory loss screenings.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.