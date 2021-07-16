Free meth, heroin, and cocaine given to users outside Canadian police precinct

Advocates in favor of loosening drug laws and a city councilwoman handed out heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine to drug users outside of a Vancouver, Canada, police precinct on Wednesday.

City Councilwoman Jean Swanson, alongside activists with the Drug User Liberation Front and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, passed out $3,000 worth of narcotics in 3.5-gram increments, an amount larger than the proposed threshold decriminalized limit the city is mulling. The groups staged the event to raise awareness regarding the "deeply flawed aspects of the Vancouver Model of decriminalization," including the "disproportionate influence of the Vancouver Police Department, unreasonably low drug thresholds, and lack of provisions for safe supply."

The organizations advertised the move, which featured free food and live music, with crude images of animated pipes and a syringe.

OREGON BECOMES FIRST IN THE NATION TO DECRIMINALIZE ALL DRUGS

TODAY, 1PM: VANDU and @DULFBC will be distributing clean heroin, meth, and cocaine outside the @VancouverPD station at Main and Cordova. Block party at Hastings and Cordova at 2PM. pic.twitter.com/U7xssftg4u — VANDU (@VANDUpeople) July 14, 2021

The drugs were tested via "FTIR spectrometry and immunoassay, and are free of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, benzodiazepines, and other harmful adulterants."

Swanson posted an image of herself handing out heroin in a box featuring one of the group's logos.

"I got to hand out safe drugs today with VANDU And DULF," she wrote. "6 deaths a day from poison drugs is way too many. 1 is too many. Safe supply now!!"

I got to hand out safe drugs today with VANDU And DULF. 6 deaths a day from poison drugs is way too many. 1 is too many. Safe supply now !! pic.twitter.com/YokjBLBHC4 — Jean Swanson (@JeanSwanson_) July 14, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

The money to purchase the drugs was generated through a fundraiser. It is unclear if the substances were obtained legally.

The city of Vancouver did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Drugs, Canada, Police, Law Enforcement, Heroin, Cocaine, Criminal Justice Reform

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Free meth, heroin, and cocaine given to users outside Canadian police precinct