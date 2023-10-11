Free money for Amazon Prime Day? Yes, please!
Who doesn’t want free money from Amazon?!
This offer is fairly simple. In a nutshell, you’ll get discounts or even free bonus credits when you buy certain gift cards on Amazon. Needless to say, only certain gift cards apply. Popular brands like Panera, GAP, Instacart, Doordash, and Fanatics are all included in the deal.
Save Up To 20% On Gift Cards From Top Brands On Amazon
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days gift card offer is only available on October 11-12. You can see all the different gift cards that work with this deal right here. Or, if you want us to break it down for you, here’s a list of our favorites:
Panera gift card: Spend $50, save $10 with coupon code PANERA
Google Play gift card: Spend $100, get a $10 credit with coupon code GOOGP
GAP gift card: Spend $50, save $10 with coupon code GAPPBDD23
Fandango gift card: Spend $50, save $10 with coupon code FANDANGOPBDD
Under Armour gift card: Spend $50, get a $10 credit with coupon code UAPBD
Instacart gift card: Spend $100, save $15 with coupon code PBDDINSTAC
Foot Locker gift card: Spend $100, get a $15 credit with coupon code FLPBDD
H&M gift card: Spend $50, save $7.50 with coupon code HMPBDD23
Doordash gift card: Spend $100, save $15 with coupon code DOORDASHPBDD
Old Navy gift card: Spend $50, save $10 with coupon code OLDNAVY
IHOP gift card: Spend $50, save $10.50 with coupon code IHOP
Cold Stone gift card: Spend $25, save $4 with coupon code COLDSTONE
As you can see, each of those offers gets you up to $15 in savings or Amazon credit when you purchase a gift card valued at $50 or more. Some deals get you even more free money.
Save Up To 20% On Gift Cards From Top Brands On Amazon
