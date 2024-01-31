A free movie will be playing at a Kissimmee park this Friday

The Kissimmee Utility Authority will host a free movie event on Friday, featuring “Trolls Band Together.”

The city of Kissimmee is partnering with KUA to host free movies in a park on the first Friday of every month until March.

The movie will be shown on a giant 50-foot-screen at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

Read: Federal judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis

Attendees can enjoy KUA’s inflatable Kids Power Zone, a craft station, free popcorn, prize giveaways, a free photo booth and on-site concessions.

Guests can also learn how to lower their monthly electric bills and can receive on-site energy audits by visiting the KUA Green Team.

Read: In need of an island vacation? This airline will soon offer direct flights from Orlando

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

See the map of the park:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.