Free to murder: Andrew Abdullah was loose despite a long criminal history

We’ll say it again: Not everything wrong with New York’s criminal justice system can be boiled down to the words “bail reform.” Long before changes to pretrial detention were implemented in 2020, some violent offenders were treated too gently by the courts. And to the extent that career criminals were able to escape serious consequences thereafter, not all of that was attributable to the fact that judges were denied discretion to set bail or remand defendants. Still, the bad bail law sure hasn’t helped.

The case of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who cops say shot and killed Daniel Enriquez on a Q train Sunday, makes the point. Despite repeated arrests on gun charges and other acts of brutality, he has repeatedly wound up back on the street, with new opportunities to visit terror upon innocent New Yorkers. This gives the lie to the claim by many progressives that today’s most vital priority is to unravel the pernicious effects of years of mass incarceration of people accused of low-level offenses.

It was just five years ago, in 2017, that Abdullah was arrested along with a dozen other known members of two Harlem-based gangs in an 83-count indictment by the Manhattan DA. The DA alleged that the group was responsible for “eight shooting victims, as well as slashings, gang assaults, gunpoint robberies, and various weapons-related offenses.” Abdullah pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy and gun charges. The max was three years; he was paroled in June 2019, a bit more than two years after his arrest.

In January 2020, cops arrested him again, this time for possession of a loaded gun outside his Harlem home. Consistent with the law, his judge set bail, a hefty $100,000. Abdullah made it.

He then stayed free after a March 2021 arrest for allegedly punching a woman and slamming her against a wall while she was holding a baby. And after that, when he was caught with a stolen motorcycle. In these cases, the bail law may have come into play.

We don’t know the source of this man’s sociopathic tendencies. While it sure would’ve been nice to fix him, the first responsibility of the criminal justice system was to protect the public from harm. At that, it failed miserably.