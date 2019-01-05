Get Free Museum Admission With Your Bank of America Debit or Credit Card This Weekend

If you’re a Bank of America customer, you can visit some museums and art galleries for free this year.



The program officially kicks off this weekend (January 5-6) and grants Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and U.S. Trust credit and debit card holders free general admission to over 200+ destinations in 123 different cities around the country on the first full weekend of every month.



And there are some pretty great options.

In San Francisco, for instance, I can visit the Legion of Honor and deYoung Museum for free. In Chicago, the deal works for the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago History Museum, Art Institute of Chicago, and a few others. You can see the full list of participating museums here.



To take advantage of the deal you just need to bring your debit or credit card and a photo ID to prove that you’re the person named on the card.



No one city has a ton of choices, but there are definitely some good ones on the list that are worth taking advantage of.



