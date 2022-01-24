Free N95 Masks Available At Walgreens Starting Friday

DEERFIELD, IL — Are you looking for some free N95 masks? Walgreens will begin offering the masks Friday at participating stores across the country.

"We are pleased to partner with the [Biden] Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last," a spokesperson for the Deerfield-based company told Patch.

Customers and patients can pick up a maximum of three masks per person.

RELATED: White House To Distribute Free N95 Masks: Where To Get Them

Walgreens said the mask distribution will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks ahead. Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability.

Last week, the White House announced 400 million N95 masks would be made available for free to all Americans. The masks are being released from the Strategic National Stockpile. In addition to pharmacies like Walgreens, they can be picked up at local community health centers.

The nationwide N95 mask distribution is part of a wider COVID-19 response plan that included last week's rollout of a website where Americans can sign up to receive free coronavirus rapid tests.



This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch