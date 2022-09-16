Free National Cheeseburger Day Sandwiches: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and 10 Other Fast Food Chains Offering Deals

Gene J Puskar / AP

People love a reason to celebrate their favorite foods. And with prices for dining out what they are today, consumers are always looking for deals. Fortunately, Sunday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and many of our favorite burger chains are getting in on the action.

Keep in mind, many of these offers require you to order through the restaurant’s app to claim the deal. And that’s okay, because what could be better than juicy meat and cheese, adorned with your favorite toppings, and ordered through the convenience of your phone?

McDonald’s

Selling 75 hamburgers every second across 119 countries, McDonald’s churns out more hamburgers than any other quick-service food restaurant in the world, according to CheatSheet.com.

The chain can definitely afford to celebrate by giving cheeseburgers away free this Sunday. Fans voted on social media to let McDonald’s know which cheeseburger they wanted, and the winner is the Double Cheeseburger. Get it for free with just a $1 purchase through the McDonald’s mobile app. Fresh-brewed coffee and a burger sounds like the perfect lunch!

Shake Shack

Use DoorDash to claim your free cheeseburger between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday using the promo code “SHACK,” according to CNET.

Wayback Burgers

Grab a classic burger for free when you buy one through the Wayback Burgers app on Sunday only, FoodandWine.com reported.

Smashburger

With so many tasty varieties of burgers, Smashburger gives customers a chance to grab an old favorite or try a new combo with their own BOGO deal. Mix and match any single or double patties. Choose from beef, grilled chicken, turkey or black bean. Just use promo code “BOGO22” in person or online.

Jack In The Box

Grab a Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, loaded with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo and ketchup, for just $2 with any purchase in the Jack in the Box mobile app, CNET reported.

Plus, if you signed up for the app now to get this deal, you can also get 20% off your first in-app purchase, according to the company website.

Applebee’s

While not technically fast food, Applebee’s is still rewarding customers who order online or through the Mobile App with an exclusive offer for National Cheeseburger Day. You can pair a Handcrafted Burger with fries and a Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash for $10.99. Burger options include a Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Hamburger, or the Impossible Cheeseburger, according to a press release from the casual dining restaurant chain. Keep in mind, you must order online or through the app, not through a third-party delivery service.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s loves National Cheeseburger Day so much that the quick-service franchise is extending the holiday through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Get a free Dave’s Single with Cheese with any purchase on the app, according to Thrillist. (Note: There’s a limit of one offer per customer.)

White Castle

White Castle also doesn’t want to let National Cheeseburger Day go too soon. Through Sept. 30, enjoy 20% off any order on the Craver Nation app. That includes the new Ghost Pepper Cheese slider, part of the company’s 1921 series.

White Castle is also treating its customers like royalty with a Cheesy 10-Sack stuffed with 10 cheese sliders for just $8.99, in-store or through the app. Customers in Arizona, New Jersey and New York will pay $9.99, according to WhiteCastle.com. Choose from American cheese or smoked cheddar, or turn up the heat with jalapeno or ghost pepper.

Dairy Queen

Get $1 off any standalone Signature Snackburger at Dairy Queen when you order through the DQ App, on Sunday, Sept. 18 only. Choices include the FlameThrower, the Loaded A.1, the Two Cheese Deluxe, the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, or the Original Cheeseburger, according to their website.

Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s

Sister quick-service burger chains Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are rewarding their loyal members on National Cheeseburger Day with a variety of deals. If you’re new to the rewards club, you can claim a free Famous Star or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with any in-app purchase. Other My Rewards members can take advantage of a BOGO $1 deal. Purchase a Famous Star burger at full price through the app and get a second one for a dollar. Earn double points for cheeseburgers purchased through the app on Sunday, too. And don’t forget, if you don’t want to leave your home for all that juicy goodness, you can get free delivery when you spend $10 in the app, according to CarlsJr.com.

Burger King

BK is also rewarding its loyalty club members. Get a free cheeseburger with any online or in-app purchase of $1 or more.

7-Eleven

The convenience store may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of cheeseburgers, but you’ll want to remember 7-Eleven this Sunday when you can snag a cheeseburger for just $2. The classic on-the-go sandwich is made with a flame-broiled patty, melted Kraft American cheese, and a brioche bun. You’ll need to be a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member to claim the offer, according to GuiltyEats.com.

