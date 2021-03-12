Free the News

The Editors
·2 min read

One way that Facebook and Google have attained their outsized influence is by cannibalizing the news media. Reader interest in news generates a lot of their revenue, but they don’t produce news content: They get it from news publishers who fund expensive newsrooms but receive little from the tech giants in return. (Print subscriptions still support many newsrooms, but are rapidly declining across the industry.) It’s an unequal relationship that helps explain why news revenues have fallen even as readership has risen. The result is a less-informed citizenry, especially when it comes to local government. These Silicon Valley companies have managed to use their clout to increase political bias in media and introduce new forms of it.

It’s no secret that conservatives have been divided over what to do about this situation. Some want to tighten regulation of tech companies or even to break up the biggest players. Others believe that the cure of government intervention would be worse than the ills we have now. While that debate continues, though, conservatives should consider a bipartisan proposal to foster a healthy market for news through a bit of deregulation.

The bill is called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. Its sponsors include House antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline (D., R.I.) and his Republican counterpart Ken Buck (Colo.). In the Senate, it is sponsored by John Kennedy (R., La.) and Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.). It is one of the rare pieces of legislation that both Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) support.

It would allow news publishers to band together to negotiate with Google and Facebook over compensation for the use of news content. The publishers would have a limited exemption from antitrust laws for this purpose. The federal government, note, would not be providing news outlets with taxpayer money or requiring the tech companies to pay them specified terms. It would simply be getting out of the way while they reached a deal on a more level field. Given that the main purpose of antitrust law is to help consumers by promoting competition, it is perverse to apply it in a way that aids behemoths while reducing the quantity, quality, and diversity of news offerings.

Whatever else the federal government does about the tech companies, it should at least let other participants in the marketplace exert some countervailing force. This bill, which has just been re-introduced, should be the first item on any tech-policy agenda.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

    Lawmakers in Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber. Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote.

  • Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Several other countries have also temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the EMA said on Thursday the shots should continue to be administered, saying the benefits outweighed any risks. "Until all doubts are dispelled... we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Thunder beat Mavs 116-108 as Doncic, Porzingis rest

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on for a 116-108 victory Thursday night against a Dallas Mavericks team that rested Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Thunder made five of their first six 3-point attempts and built a 35-19 advantage after one quarter, then held off a late Dallas rally. Dallas cut the deficit to 103-101 with just under 2 minutes remaining but Gilgeous-Alexander scored on back-to-back possessions and made six consecutive free throws in the closing minutes.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • BBC 'stacks election in favour of SNP' after deciding to continue to  screen Sturgeon TV briefings

    The BBC has been accused of undermining democracy after the broadcaster confirmed that it would continue screening Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings in the run up to the Holyrood election. Opposition parties reacted furiously to the decision, which they claimed amounted to stacking the election in favour of the SNP by giving the party an unfair advantage in reaching voters. The BBC said it would still show the press conferences, which are usually held on weekdays when Ms Sturgeon is not speaking at Holyrood, as they were “an important and much-valued source of health information for the public.” However, Ms Sturgeon has regularly used her BBC1 platform to launch political attacks on rivals and defend her handling of the pandemic, which is certain to be a major election issue.

  • Post-Brexit plunge in exports caused by 'unique factors' says David Frost

    Boris Johnson to rule out second Scottish independence referendum Government under pressure to back Sarah Everard vigil The Mash Report’s politics didn’t get it cancelled – being irrelevant did Fraser Nelson: No 10 needs to admit a third wave could happen Coronavirus latest news: Add warning over severe reactions to AstraZeneca vaccine, says EU Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost has said the 40 per cent drop in exports to the UK in the month after Brexit was caused by a "unique" set of factors that are "starting to unwind". Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today show that overall goods exports from the UK fell by £5.3 billion - 19.3 per cent. That was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7 per cent, plunge in exports of goods to the EU. But while Brexit played a factor, Lord Frost insisted that stockpiling and lockdown were also behind the drop in cross-border trade. The newly-promoted Cabinet Office minister said that January's "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures", but insisted that "caution should be applied". He added: "These effects are starting to unwind. The latest information indicates that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels for over a month now, ie since the start of February."

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • Hate crimes against Asian-Americans 'must stop:' Biden

    "So many of them, our fellow Americans, they're on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still, they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America," he said. "It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."During his remarks, Biden also said he would direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant against the virus.In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to speed COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.That date is a new goal for the president, who has warned Americans that further pain and death were still to come from the virus that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country. Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • James Corden Wants His Wedding Gift Back After Learning About Prince Harry and Meghan Mark

    "That was a wedding present, not a three-days-after-the-wedding present," the&nbsp;The Late Late Show&nbsp;host joked.

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.

  • An influential airline exec is sounding the alarm on Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber have said about their marriage, so far

    The couple has spoken about waiting until marriage to have sex, and Justin called Hailey his "reward" after being celibate for over a year.