Free-Op Community Store opens in Jeannette, follows pay-what-you-can model

Dec. 25—In the first few days of being open, a pay-what-you-can store in Jeannette was already making a difference.

Madison Feidner said someone in need of a Christmas tree left with one and others were picking up presents.

"This week was so important to me to just have some hours to be open," she said.

The Free-Op Community Store at 307 Clay Ave. has rack after rack of clothing and shoes for women, men and children as well as toys, household goods and decor. How much they cost depends on a customer's needs.

Feidner of Salem said if a customer can't afford anything, then the items are free. The pay-what-you-can model allows a customer to give what they can afford, even if it is a couple dollars. Thrift shoppers are welcome, she said. Money given to the nonprofit store either through donations or purchases may be used to stock up on items such as paper products and toiletries for customers, she said.

Family members helped her get the store set up and put donated items on hangers. Feidner plans to eventually add a food pantry.

The store is an idea she's had for years.

"I have always cared about people having what they need," she said. "I hate the idea of good stuff going to the garbage.

"There's so many people who have way too much stuff in their houses ... and people who don't have enough, so I want to be the middleman," she said.

Feidner was working on a more permanent schedule for the store. Any updates to open days and times will be posted on the store's Facebook page under Free-Op Community Store.

Payments are accepted in cash or through Venmo or Zelle.

Donation drop-off times also will be posted soon. The most-needed items are: toys, hygiene products, paper products, cleaning products, new underwear and men's shoes, pants, shorts and extra-large clothing. Donations of women's clothing are not being accepted for now.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .