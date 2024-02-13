How to get free pancakes at IHOP today

It might be cold and snowy on the Eastern Seaboard, but no matter where you are today, you can warm up with a piping-hot pile of pancakes.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 marks National Pancake Day, when the gloriously golden-brown griddle grub gets its time to shine. This year, flapjack dispensary IHOP is celebrating the day by once again giving out stacks of pancakes for free — today and today only.

Every customer who dines in-restaurant at IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time will receive a free Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes.

The deal is limited to three buttermilk pancakes per guest and available only during the 12 promotional hours at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide. For folks in New York and New Jersey, the promotion costs $1, which goes to IHOP’s campaign to help those struggling with food insecurity.

IHOP restaurants began National Pancake Day in 2006 with the mission of raising money for charity. That first year, guests were asked to consider leaving a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or other designated local charities, and this year, IHOP tapped Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and “Dancing With The Stars” winner Xochitl Gomez to help bring attention to IHOP’s Month of Giving with Feeding America.

“I am excited to work with IHOP this month for their Month of Giving campaign and in celebration of the best day of the year, National Pancake Day,” Gomez said in a press release. “Growing up, I’ve always enjoyed dining with my family and friends at IHOP. IHOP’s Month of Giving campaign is the perfect combination of eating at my favorite restaurant, giving back to the community, and leaving with a smile and full heart.”

For this effort, customers will be invited to add $1 or more onto their checks in-restaurant or when ordering online. Every dollar donated to the campaign during the month of February funds ten meals for those in need.

