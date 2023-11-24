'Free Park Day' in Minnesota on Friday

(FOX 9) - If you want to skip the madness of Black Friday shopping, you could instead spend a day out in nature for free in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive all entrance fees to all 75 state parks in Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 24. It will be one of the state's four "Free Park Days" it hosts each year.

Free programs will also be available at some spots.

To find a park near you, you can click here. For more information on Free Park Day, you can click here.