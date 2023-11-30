Can free parking at Nashville airport help with traffic woes? BNA is betting on it

In an effort to alleviate traffic, Nashville International Airport announced on Wednesday that it would implement complementary and reduced-rate short term parking beginning Dec. 1.

The rates will apply to Terminal Garage 1 and Terminal Garage 2, with 85 designated spots for short-term parking in Terminal Garage 1.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said they have listened to traffic concerns and are making improvements to eliminate the congestion on the roadway.

"As we implemented a long-term parking strategy, we are also launching a new short-term parking initiative, complementing our existing free cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike," he said in a release.

"We ask visitors who arrive early to help us ease traffic congestion by either using the terminal garage with complimentary and reduced rates, or our cell phone lot. As Nashville and BNA continue to experience exponential growth, BNA is committed to providing a world-class airport.”

According to the release, the new parking rates aim to eliminate the persistent circling of Terminal Drive, which leads to roadway congestion.

Also beginning on Dec. 1, there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions for Tennessee Department of Transportation operations. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. and will last till Monday, Dec. 4 at 4 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times. BNA recommends to plan accordingly if traveling to the airport.

What are the reduced rates in terminal garages?

The first 30 minutes are free with increases based on the duration of the stay.

$5 for 30 - 45 minutes

$10 for 45 - 60 minutes

$20 for 60 - 90 minutes

$25 for 90 -120 minutes

$30 for over 120 minutes

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at e@_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville airport traffic: Will free, reduced parking be a solution?