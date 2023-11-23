Free parking in Wilmington for the holidays? Make sure you know how it works

Did you know if you’re visiting Wilmington downtown and Riverfront districts during the holiday season you can take advantage of free parking?

Delaware’s largest city kicks off the holidays with Small Business Saturday and the Wilmington Jaycees’ 59th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, which will also offer free parking for those who attend.

A vehicle along Market Street sits with a city of Wilmington parking ticket under the windshield wiper in 2018. Wilmington's free holiday parking begins Friday, Nov. 24.

Free parking isn’t as simple as finding a space to park, however.

Wilmington’s holiday parking policy is limited to specific parts of the city during specific times, so make sure you know what you’re driving into before you decide to shop in downtown Wilmington.

Small Business Saturday and holiday parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second and Market streets in Wilmington and proceed up Market Street, stopping briefly at the Grandstand located at 10th Street, and then end at 11th and Market streets.

Metered parking spaces will be free on the day of the parade.

Saint Nick brings up the rear in his traditional spot concluding the 57th Annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Free parking will also be available at Wilmington Parking Authority lots on 6th and Orange streets and Eighth and Orange streets, in addition to the Customs House Garage under the Doubletree Hotel located at 700 N. King St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Free holiday parking rules in Wilmington

Wilmington’s holiday season parking meter policy will take effect Friday, Nov. 24, and run through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Free parking is only available from noon to 6 p.m. each weekday in the Downtown Business District and Riverfront Business District.

A two-hour parking limit remains in effect during this time.

Official holidays, such as Christmas Day, remain free all day.

Wilmington offers free parking for the holiday season, beginning Friday, Nov. 24 and continuing through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in the downtown and Riverfront business districts.

The downtown area is bounded by Second Street to 12th Street and by French Street to Washington Street.

Exceptions to the holiday parking policy include streets designated as “tow-away zones,” where no stopping is allowed at the times posted.

All other traffic regulations still apply, including time-limited parking or overtime parking, bus stops, fire hydrants, double-parking and parking too close to pedestrian crosswalks, among others.

