ARDMORE, PA — Free coronavirus testing is being offered this weekend in Ardmore.

Bethel AME Church is hosting a free testing site Sunday.

PCR and rapid tests will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

Testing is open to the public.

Those looking to get tested do not need an appointment.

Bethel AME Church is located at 163 Sheldon Lane in Ardmore.

