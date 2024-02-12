How you can get a free pet for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Best Friends Animal Society is offering free adoptions at select locations in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day to celebrate the organization’s 20-year anniversary.

Best Friends Animal Society is a national organization that is working to end the killing of animals in shelters by 2025, and its two major Utah locations — the Salt Lake City “lifesaving center” and the Kanab sanctuary — are participating in the no-fee adoption period until Feb. 14.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, shelters are almost at — or already over — capacity across the country because people are going to breeders or pet stores instead of adopting a pet.

Best Friends Animal Society representative Frankie Brummett told ABC4.com that many shelters in Utah are receiving a lot of dogs in their shelters.

“We transfer animals from other shelters into our shelter, and try to get them adopted out,” Brummett said. “So, waiving those fees helps us get more animals adopted out, and then we can bring more in from those other shelters.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Salt Lake City location for Best Friends Animal Society hosted a puppy “tail” gate party, offering giveaways and snacks while participants had the opportunity to spend time with available puppies.

A patron plays with a puppy in the Salt Lake City location of Best Friends Animal Society on Feb. 11, 2024.

Patrons walk into the Salt Lake City location of Best Friends Animal Society on Feb. 11, 2024. The location was offering no-fee pet adoptions until Feb. 14. (KTVX/Jose Tabares)

Patrons walk inside of the Salt Lake City location of Best Friends Animal Society on Feb. 11, 2024. The location was offering no-fee pet adoptions until Feb. 14. (KTVX/Jose Tabares)

Brummett acknowledged some of the concerns that come with free adoption fees, such as an adopter getting a pet when they may not be the right fit for each other.

“We actually find that people will still love their animals, whether they pay zero dollars or 200 for them,” Brummett said. “Waiving those fees just means that’s money they can spend on other things for their pets.”

Tom Nez attended Sunday’s event and was not planning on leaving with a new pet — but spending time with a free puppy named Bear changed that.

“No adoption fee opens up a lot of possibility for Bear, you know, to get Bear what he needs,” Nez said.

In addition to waiving fees at the major lifesaving centers here in Utah, the organization is also offering free adoptions in major cities like New York City and Los Angeles, plus more than 150 of its network partners across the country.

