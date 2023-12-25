Free pizza giveaway in St. Pete feeds hundreds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The smell of cheese and pepperoni wafted through the air at the Tangerine Plaza in St. Petersburg on Sunday, as nearly 300 cars full of hungry families and about 100 walk-ups lined up for a free pizza giveaway.

“You just drive up and we hand you a pizza and you drive away so there are no questions asked,” said Karen Rae. “Everyone is welcome.”

The event was organized by Positive Impact Worldwide, a local nonprofit and church.

“Domino’s Pizza reached out to us, they ask us, on Christmas Eve, if we would like to give free pizzas to those families that we serve every week,” said Rae, Executive Director of Positive Impact Worldwide. “We said absolutely.”

Rae’s mother, Karalynne Brubaker, founded the nonprofit more than 20 years ago.

“It’s so exciting to see people get involved with a group that has been around for a long time that reaches into the neighborhood,” Karalynne Brubaker said. “And hits it right where they need it.”

She found the food deserts in St. Pete with the help of her husband, St. Pete Police Officer Jay Brubaker.

“She said, ‘We have a great location out on St. Pete Beach, there’s an empty shopping center,'” Brubaker recalled. “And I said no. She said, ‘Why not? That’s where all the money is.’ And I said, ‘No, we have to come where the need is.'”

Brubaker and other cops showed up to put smiles on locals’ faces.

“It really touches our heart,” Brubaker said. “We know that’s what God wants us to do. And that’s why we’re here.”

